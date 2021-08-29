UrduPoint.com

43 More Tested Corona Positive In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

43 more tested Corona positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :About 43 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31252 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1024132 people were screened for the virus till August 29 out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 30401 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

1 hour ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

1 hour ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

2 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

3 hours ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Mini ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.