43 more tested Corona positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :About 43 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31252 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1024132 people were screened for the virus till August 29 out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 30401 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.