43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :About 43 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26275 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 830012 people were screened for the virus till June 14 out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 25019 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 294 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.