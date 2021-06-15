UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

43 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :About 43 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26275 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 830012 people were screened for the virus till June 14 out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 25019 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 294 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

12 minutes ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

57 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

15 minutes ago

Budget :Rs 500 mln for food sector development in ..

15 minutes ago

Seven in 10 Canadians Oppose Sharing Vaccines Unti ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.