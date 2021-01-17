43 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :About 43 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan taking the tally of confirmed patients to 18612 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 486280 people were screened for the virus till Jan 17 out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 18100 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 190 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.