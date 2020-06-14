43 new COVID-19 positive cases hospitalized in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 14 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir, 43 new positive cases of coronavirus emerged in various parts of the State, during last 24 hours in raising the total number of the positive cases to 647 on Sunday, it was officially said.

The official statement released to the media here Sunday evening on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 43 new cases in AJK – which include 30 registered in Muzaffarabad district, 5 in Bhimbher, 4 in Kotli and 2 each in Bagh and Palandri .

It may be added that the pandemic has so far claimed 12 lives in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir which include 7 in Muzaffarabad district, 2 in Mirpur district and one each in Bhimbher, Palandri and Rawalakot districts.

At present a total of 380 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state.

At the same time, after the complete recovery 4 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Sunday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 254, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 438 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 11016 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 10963 had been received with 647 positive cases in the State.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Sunday that a total of 9935 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centres are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.