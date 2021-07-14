43 nullahs of KMC, 514 nullahs of DMCs cleared: CM Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told on Wednesday that 43 nullas of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and 514 of District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) have been dragged and cleaned so that rainwater could flow down to the sea smoothly.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told on Wednesday that 43 nullas of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and 514 of District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) have been dragged and cleaned so that rainwater could flow down to the sea smoothly.

All the checking points of the city have been identified and cleared, besides three major Nullas include Mahmoodabad, Gujjar and Korangi nullas have been cleared,except a few locations where work was in progress, the CM Sindh was informed this in a monsoon preparatory meeting here at CM House on Wednesday, said a spokesperson of the CM Sindh.

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, MD Water board Asadullah Khan and MD SSWMB Zubair Channa briefed the chief minister about the measures taken by their organizations to cope up with the on-going monsoon situation.

The chief minister directed the heads of local bodies and district administration to keep visiting their respective areas so that proper work for disposal of rainwater could be ensured.

He directed the finance department to release necessary funds to the local bodies and other concerned institutions so that they could meet rain emergency expenditures.

The CM Sindh also ordered cancellation of leavers of all the employees of district administration, police, local bodies and other essential staff and directed the chief secretary to set up a Rain-Emergency Cell at his office for necessary coordination.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Faraz Dero, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, SMBR Alamuddin Bullo, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Administrator KMC Laiq Ahmed, MD water Board Asadullah Khan, and MD SSWMA Zubair Channa and other concerned.

DG PDMA Salman Shah told the meeting that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued Outlook for Monsoon 2021 (July to September) under which rainfall was expected to remain near to normal during July to September 2021.

He said that area weighted normal rainfall of Pakistan during July to September was 140.8 mm.

The impact of the flash flooding in hill torrents of Sindh cannot be ruled out, the meeting was told. Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchments, riverine floods may occur.

It was pointed out that above normal temperatures in high altitudes were likely to increase the rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas, subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin.

The Met Office informed that Monsoon currents continue to penetrate into Eastern Sindh. Under its influence Rain/Wind/Thunder-storms with a few moderate to heavy falls at times are likely to occur in all districts of lower Sindh till July 16 and central &Upper Sindh till July 17 2021.

The persistent rain/showers may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkar, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts during the period.

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Faraz Dero told the chief minister that the PDMA had started pre-monsoon preparations in February 2021 by forwarding `Monsoon Contingency Planning' guidelines.

He said that the provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) has been operational round-the-clock to monitor the situation.

He added that the relief and rescue stock has been prepositioned at Sukkur, Jamshoro and Karachi warehouses. A sufficient number of dewatering pumps have been placed at the disposal of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

The training of 37 Master Trainers from KMC, KW&SB, DMC South, DMC West, DMC Malir and District Council Karachi for handling of dewatering pumps has been completed, the training of leftover 12 Master Trainers from district Central, Keamari and East was being carried out.

The Armed Forces have also been provided adequate equipment to assist DDMAs during emergencies.