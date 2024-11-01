43 NUST Researchers Ranked Among World’s Top 2% Scientists
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 10:41 PM
In a significant achievement, 43 researchers from Pakistan's National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have earned spots among the world’s top 2% of scientists, according to a 2024 report by Stanford University and Elsevier
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) In a significant achievement, 43 researchers from Pakistan's National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have earned spots among the world’s top 2% of scientists, according to a 2024 report by Stanford University and Elsevier.
This marks a growing international recognition for NUST's research contributions, spanning fields like artificial intelligence, engineering, and cyber security.
The prestigious ranking, which places NUST researchers among 100,000 top scientists worldwide, reflects the university’s steady climb in global research standings.
Currently ranked 353rd globally and 64th in Asia by the QS University Rankings, NUST has distinguished itself as a leading institution in Pakistan’s higher education sector. This achievement is also part of a positive trend: NUST’s representation among the world’s top 2% scientists has steadily increased, with 9 researchers making the list in 2021, followed by 23 in 2022 and 31 in 2023.
The data for the ranking is compiled by Stanford University and published by Elsevier, using a composite index that considers a range of bibliometric factors. These include citation counts, the Hirsch index (a measure of an individual scientist's productivity and impact), and citations across various authorship positions.
The 43 NUST scientists who achieved this rank come from a wide array of fields. Their areas of expertise cover disciplines like artificial intelligence, materials science, biomedical research, mechanical and civil engineering, nanotechnology, physics, cyber security, computer science, humanities, mathematics, and fluid mechanics.
A significant 23 of these scientists have appeared consistently in the top 2% category over the years. The recognition highlights NUST's supportive environment for research, enabling its faculty to contribute significantly across diverse and evolving scientific fields.
The researchers are Dr Muhammad Shahid, Dr Noreen Sher Akbar, Dr Meraj Mustafa Hashmi, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Dr Rizwan Ul Haq, Dr Irfan Ahmad Rana, Dr Syed Shoaib Ahmad Shah, Dr Asim Shahzad, Dr Mubasher Jamil, Dr Faisal Shafait, Dr Shahzad Adeeb, Dr Tayyaba Noor, Dr Muhammad Usman Akram, Dr Safia Akram, Dr Hassan Elahi, Dr Asif Hussain Khoja, Dr Furqan Farooq, Dr Hassan Ali Khattak, Dr Muhammad Bilal Khan Niazi, Dr Naim Rashid, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Gul, Dr Adeel Waqas, Dr Muhammad Khursheed, Dr Zaib Jahan, Dr Nisar Ahmed, Dr Wajid Mumtaz, Dr Muhammad Taqi Mehran, Dr Shahid Ali Khan, Dr Ghulam Ali, Dr Syed Ali Hassan, Dr Haider Abbas, Dr Muhammad Yasin, Dr Mudassir Iqbal, Dr Arshad Khan, Dr Tahir Mehmood, Dr Syed Rizwan Hussain, Dr Javaria Akram, Dr Muhammad Umar Khan, Dr Asad Waqar Malik, Dr Uferah Shafi, Dr Imran Makhdoom, Dr Imran Akhtar, and Dr Imran Mir.
This accomplishment reflects NUST's growing impact in advancing research and education in Pakistan. Through ongoing efforts, NUST continues to support researchers and students, providing a foundation for further advancements and recognition in the global academic community.
Recent Stories
Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final
KP Assembly passes livestock fooder bill 2024
Bandit killed in Sheikhupura shootout
Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory against India in Hong Kong 6s
LHC temporarily bars Punjab govt from issuing detention orders
Farmers must sow wheat on maximum area
Book review session held
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Assembly passes livestock fooder bill 202433 seconds ago
-
Bandit killed in Sheikhupura shootout35 seconds ago
-
LHC temporarily bars Punjab govt from issuing detention orders39 minutes ago
-
Farmers must sow wheat on maximum area39 minutes ago
-
Book review session held40 minutes ago
-
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms46 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment46 minutes ago
-
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman53 minutes ago
-
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases53 minutes ago
-
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta53 minutes ago
-
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs54 minutes ago
-
Police arrange training for women self-defence47 minutes ago