Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, 43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus yet – the highest percentage of citizens from 28 nations polled.



A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Which of the following precautionary procedures, if any, have you adopted to protect yourself from this virus: Using medical masks, wearing gloves, using hand sanitizer, washing hands frequently, staying in the house/limiting social interaction, self-quarantining?” (Multiple responses possible) In response to this question, 26% Pakistanis say they are now using medical masks for protection against coronavirus, 13% say they are wearing hand gloves, 10% claim to be using hand sanitizer, 43% agree that they are washing their hands more frequently, 20% say they are limiting their social interaction by staying in the house, 3% admit to be self-quarantining while a high 43% admit that they have not taken any precautionary procedures yet.