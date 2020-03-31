UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43% Of Pakistanis Say They Have Not Taken Any Precautionary Measures To Protect Themselves From Coronavirus Yet – The Highest Percentage Of Citizens From 28 Nations Polled

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:21 PM

43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus yet – the highest percentage of citizens from 28 nations polled

According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, 43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus yet – the highest percentage of citizens from 28 nations polled.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, 43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus yet – the highest percentage of citizens from 28 nations polled.


A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “Which of the following precautionary procedures, if any, have you adopted to protect yourself from this virus: Using medical masks, wearing gloves, using hand sanitizer, washing hands frequently, staying in the house/limiting social interaction, self-quarantining?” (Multiple responses possible) In response to this question, 26% Pakistanis say they are now using medical masks for protection against coronavirus, 13% say they are wearing hand gloves, 10% claim to be using hand sanitizer, 43% agree that they are washing their hands more frequently, 20% say they are limiting their social interaction by staying in the house, 3% admit to be self-quarantining while a high 43% admit that they have not taken any precautionary procedures yet.

Related Topics

Gallup March Women 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces recovery of one COVID-19 case

6 minutes ago

Critically ill-patients of Coronavirus to be treat ..

18 minutes ago

Indonesia bans entry of foreigners to curb COVID-1 ..

21 minutes ago

police arrested a police constable on the charge ..

25 minutes ago

European stock markets extend gains at open

27 minutes ago

Magnet mishap puts would-be inventor of virus devi ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.