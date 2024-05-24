43 Pakistani Prisoners In Sri Lanka To Return Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's success on the diplomatic front will bring 43 Pakistani citizens back to their homes from Siri Lankan jails.
In a high-level meeting on Friday with the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne, it was agreed to immediately repatriate 43 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Sri Lanka.The Ministry of Home Affairs had been working with the Sri Lankan authorities for the past month to bring back these prisoners.
The Sri Lankan High Commissioner assured all possible cooperation in this regard.
Interior Minister Monsin Naqvi thanked the Sri Lankan High Commissioner for his support for the repatriation of the prisoners.
The arrangements for the return of Pakistani prisoners will be finalised in a few days, Mohsin Naqvi said in his statement.
The minister said that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been going from strength to strength over the past seven decades. He said that Pakistan wants to further develop mutual relations in various fields with Siri Lanka.
In the meeting, it was agreed to take immediate steps to return the prisoners of both countries to their country.
Issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations were also discussed in the meeting. Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of security and counter-narcotics.
Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the Sri Lankan High Commissioner on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior. Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman NADRA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Munir Officer and related officers were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President invites political parties for dialogues to resolve country's problems11 hours ago
-
Delegation of Traders calls on Balochistan Governor12 hours ago
-
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani12 hours ago
-
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah12 hours ago
-
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum12 hours ago
-
4 dead, 5 injured in traffic accident in Zhob12 hours ago
-
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti12 hours ago
-
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 2512 hours ago
-
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research12 hours ago
-
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity13 hours ago
-
Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life13 hours ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen13 hours ago