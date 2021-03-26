UrduPoint.com
43 People Die Of Coronavirus In Punjab During Last 24 Hours: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

43 people die of coronavirus in Punjab during last 24 hours: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that during last 24 hours 43 people died of coronavirus in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that among these deaths, 40 coronavirus patients died in hospitals and three in their homes.

She said that 65 percent ventilators were occupied in Multan, 62 percent in Islamabad, 60 percent in Gujranwala and 64 percent in Lahore.

Regarding oxygen beds, she apprised that 95 percent coronvirus patients were on oxygen in Gujrat, 85 percent in Gujranwala, 73 percent in Pashawar and 49 percent in Islamabad.

Dr Firdous said there were 6,142 active and detected coronavirus cases in Punjab.

The SACM said that various areas in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi were under lockdown, adding that it had been decided that shopping malls, restaurants and offices would remain closed in the areas of lockdown.

She further said that milk shops, chicken shops, bakeries would open at 7:00 am to 7:00 pm whereas grocery shops, "Atta Chakis", petrol pumps and vegetable shops would open at 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

In Punjab, till now 119,587 frontline health care workers had been administered with first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 49,852 health care workers had been vaccinated with second dose of coronavirus vaccine, she maintained.

Dr Firdous said that 130,987 people had been administered with coronavirus vaccine in Punjab.

She said that media should play its role in countering negative propaganda against coronavirus vaccine.

To a question, she said that in past a family remained in power which weakened the institutions.

If Maryam Nawaz had legitimate property then why she was hesitating and making hue and cry, Firdous questioned.

The SACM said that Maryam Nawaz was persuading youngsters to take law in their hands but she would fail in her negative tactics.

