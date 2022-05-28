43 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 43 plots in four colonies over illegal use of these plots for commercial purposes.

A spokesman said on Saturday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, along with the enforcement teams, conducted raids in Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony, Madina Town and Gulberg.

He found plots being used for commercial purposes by constructing shops without prior approval of the authority concerned.

Therefore, the enforcement team, sealed plots including 12 plots in Millat Town, 15 plots in Allama Iqbal Colony, 12 plots in Madina Town and four plots in Gulberg.