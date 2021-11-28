43 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 43 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 113,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.