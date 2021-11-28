UrduPoint.com

43 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

43 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 43 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 113,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

22 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

1 hour ago
 FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.