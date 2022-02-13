43 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 43 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 44,444 electricity units.

A sum of Rs 770,000 fine was imposed on the pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.