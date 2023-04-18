UrduPoint.com

43 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

43 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 43 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 53,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIR was registered against one of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

