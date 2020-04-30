UrduPoint.com
43 Profiteers Arrested In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates of the district have arrested 43 profiteers in a day for selling commodities on high rates.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids at city markets on daily basis to ensure sale of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates have checked 985 shops across the district and found 125 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The district officers arrested 43 shopkeepers on the spot, registered FIRs against 30 others while 13 shopkeepers directly sent to jail.

On the other hand, the officers imposed fine over Rs 217,900 on other profiteers. However, action has also been taken against two profiteers and officers confiscated the stock items.

