43 profiteers fined

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on profiteers in different markets on Tuesday.

The magistrates conducted 912 inspections in different bazaars and markets to check pricesof daily use items. They imposed the fine on 43 retailers and vendors over profiteering.