43 profiteers fined in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 43 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the magistrates inspected 891 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily-use items.

They found 43 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering and imposed Rs 49,000 on them.