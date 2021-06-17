UrduPoint.com
43 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 43 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed fine on 43 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the magistrates inspected 891 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily-use items.

They found 43 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering and imposed Rs 49,000 on them.

