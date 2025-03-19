43 search-and-sweep operations conducted

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, intelligence-based Search and Sweep Operations are underway across the province by Punjaaaaaaaaab Police. According to the details, 43 Search and Sweep Operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, 467 people were identified and interrogated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, intelligence-based Search and Sweep Operations are underway across the province by Punjaaaaaaaaab Police. According to the details, 43 Search and Sweep Operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, 467 people were identified and interrogated.

As many as 343 combing operations, 8606 suspects were checked, 55 suspects were taken into custody. During the search operations, checking, 309 declared persons, 141 court fugitives, 62 habitual criminals involved in heinous crimes were arrested. Illegal weapons and bullets were recovered from the possession of criminals and suspects, while during various operations against criminals, 03 robbers were brought to justice, 01 was arrested in an injured condition.