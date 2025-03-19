43 Search-and-sweep Operations Conducted
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM
On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, intelligence-based Search and Sweep Operations are underway across the province by Punjaaaaaaaaab Police. According to the details, 43 Search and Sweep Operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, 467 people were identified and interrogated
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, intelligence-based Search and Sweep Operations are underway across the province by Punjaaaaaaaaab Police. According to the details, 43 Search and Sweep Operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, 467 people were identified and interrogated.
As many as 343 combing operations, 8606 suspects were checked, 55 suspects were taken into custody. During the search operations, checking, 309 declared persons, 141 court fugitives, 62 habitual criminals involved in heinous crimes were arrested. Illegal weapons and bullets were recovered from the possession of criminals and suspects, while during various operations against criminals, 03 robbers were brought to justice, 01 was arrested in an injured condition.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female educatio ..
One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report
DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..
Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS
Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes1 second ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after 27 days2 seconds ago
-
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female education,skill development4 seconds ago
-
DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medicine thief gang12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls general12 minutes ago
-
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops12 minutes ago
-
43 search-and-sweep operations conducted3 minutes ago
-
Pay orders distributed under Ramazan nigehban package3 minutes ago
-
Special Iftar arranged at Islamabad Police Lines HQ3 minutes ago
-
Development projects be completed within stipulated time: Mayor3 minutes ago