43 shopkeepers arrested over violation of lockdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :As many as 43 shopkeepers were reportedly arrested in Rawalpindi here on Saturday for violation of preventive measures against coronavirus and directives of Punjab government to keep control on COVID-19 pandemic.

On special instructions of City Police Officer of Rawalpindi, the police held 43 shopkeepers for opening shops and registered cases against them while 29 shops were sealed on the violation.

Police along with the local administration conducted raids in Murree Road and Sadiqabad localities.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that police was committed to ensure implementation on directives of Punjab government against coronavirus lockdown.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the violators.