43 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates on Monday imposed fine of Rs 98,500 on 43 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying rate lists at conspicuous places at their shops in various parts of the district.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates carried out 633 inspections in the district and imposed fine on 43 shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates.