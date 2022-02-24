UrduPoint.com

43 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering, Overcharging

February 24, 2022

43 shopkeepers fined on profiteering, overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs89,000 on 43 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration on Thursday said that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs89,000 on them.

