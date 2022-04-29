UrduPoint.com

43 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:15 PM

43 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs. 79,000 fine on 43 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs. 79,000 fine on 43 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 957 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed a fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Rise in temperature – GLOF Alert for GB&KP issue ..

Rise in temperature – GLOF Alert for GB&KP issued, Departments to take precaut ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi govt will be asked for action against slogan ..

Saudi govt will be asked for action against slogan-chanters: Sanaullah

13 minutes ago
 Climate Change Ministry issues official GLOF alert ..

Climate Change Ministry issues official GLOF alert for KP, GB: Sherry

1 minute ago
 Eid gifts distributed at Old Age Home

Eid gifts distributed at Old Age Home

1 minute ago
 realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photo ..

Realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photography with its Sony IMX766 OI ..

26 minutes ago
 JWP activists took to street against Masjid-i-Nabv ..

JWP activists took to street against Masjid-i-Nabvi incident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.