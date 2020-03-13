UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43 Shopkeepers Fined Rs 74900 For Overpricing In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:51 PM

43 shopkeepers fined Rs 74900 for overpricing in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 642shops and markets on Thursday and found irregularities at 43 shops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 642shops and markets on Thursday and found irregularities at 43 shops.

Fine of Rs 74900 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahawalpur Price Market From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Multan green wins Jashn-e-Baharan Met-wrestling ti ..

3 minutes ago

France announces G7 coronavirus meeting

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan orders to ban entry of ..

3 minutes ago

Canada House of Commons Passes USMCA Trade Agreeme ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative for COV ..

10 minutes ago

13 SHOs of city removed from positions

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.