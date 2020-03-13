43 shopkeepers fined Rs 74900 for overpricing in Bahawalpur

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 642shops and markets on Thursday and found irregularities at 43 shops

Fine of Rs 74900 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.