43 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Civil Defence Department has sealed 43 shops on the charge of illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Faisalabad during the last one month.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Civil Defence Officer Mehmood Gill said that various teams checked shops and found illegal gas decanting at 43 shops.

These shops were sealed and 36 cases were registered against their owners in addition to sending 32 challans to the court of a judicial magistrate for further action.

The Civil Defence teams would continue crackdown on illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol at shops without permission, he added.