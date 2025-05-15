Open Menu

43 Suspects Held; Cache Of Drugs, Weapons Seized During Police Crackdown In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM

43 suspects held; cache of drugs, weapons seized during police crackdown in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against criminal elements, the Dera police have arrested 43 suspects recovering a cache of drugs and weapons during a search and strike operation.

According to police spokesman, a comprehensive search and strike operation was conducted following the instructions of Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

The police teams conducted extensive raids across the City and Suburb Circles, targeting suspected criminals, drug dealers, and violators of the National Action Plan.

SP City Ali Hamza, accompanied by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and station house officers, led house-to-house searches and set up checkpoints for vehicle and motorcycle inspections in multiple areas.

As a result, 43 individuals were taken into custody, including several suspects and drug traffickers.

The police recovered 1,176 grams of Ice, 320 grams of heroin, 193 grams of hashish, and four pistols along with ammunition.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police teams and emphasized that such operations would be continued as part of ongoing strategy to curb crime, drug trafficking, and the possession of illegal arms, aiming to ensure the safety and security of the masses.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

4 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

13 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

12 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

12 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

12 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

12 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

13 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

13 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

13 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan