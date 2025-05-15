43 suspects held; cache of drugs, weapons seized during police crackdown in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In a major crackdown against criminal elements, the Dera police have arrested 43 suspects recovering a cache of drugs and weapons during a search and strike operation.

According to police spokesman, a comprehensive search and strike operation was conducted following the instructions of Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

The police teams conducted extensive raids across the City and Suburb Circles, targeting suspected criminals, drug dealers, and violators of the National Action Plan.

SP City Ali Hamza, accompanied by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and station house officers, led house-to-house searches and set up checkpoints for vehicle and motorcycle inspections in multiple areas.

As a result, 43 individuals were taken into custody, including several suspects and drug traffickers.

The police recovered 1,176 grams of Ice, 320 grams of heroin, 193 grams of hashish, and four pistols along with ammunition.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada appreciated the performance of police teams and emphasized that such operations would be continued as part of ongoing strategy to curb crime, drug trafficking, and the possession of illegal arms, aiming to ensure the safety and security of the masses.

APP/akt