UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43 Vehicles Challaned, 37 Impounded Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:56 PM

43 vehicles challaned, 37 impounded over SOPs violation

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday challaned 43 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 37 others, besides imposing fine of Rs 47,000 over violation and non-implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday challaned 43 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 37 others, besides imposing fine of Rs 47,000 over violation and non-implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of COVID-19.

RTA Secretary RTA Mehar Ghulam Abbas along with the police took the action while conducting raids on different routes of the city to inspect the implementation of SOPs by the transporters.

The RTA secretary requested the citizens and transporters to co-operate with the district administration in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Mobile squads were performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles RTA Mehar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

16 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh attends French school&#039;s gradua ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening cinemas in ..

1 hour ago

Shurooq launches Sharjah Designscape, a webinar se ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening sports hal ..

1 hour ago

Preparatory Committees of Arab International Confe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.