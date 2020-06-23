43 vehicles challaned, 37 impounded over SOPs violation

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday challaned 43 public service vehicles (PSVs) and impounded 37 others, besides imposing fine of Rs 47,000 over violation and non-implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and social distancing in the wake of COVID-19

RTA Secretary RTA Mehar Ghulam Abbas along with the police took the action while conducting raids on different routes of the city to inspect the implementation of SOPs by the transporters.

The RTA secretary requested the citizens and transporters to co-operate with the district administration in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Mobile squads were performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he added.