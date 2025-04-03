Open Menu

43 Vehicles Impounded

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

43 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The district administration imposed hefty fines on transporters involved in overcharging and overloading during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir, a thorough inspection of 1,265 vehicles was carried out during Eid days.

He said that 70 vehicles were fined for overcharging and overloading, with 43 passenger vehicles being impounded in addition, a total fine of Rs. 153,500 was imposed.

The RTA secretary said the authority also succeeded in recovering Rs. 24,160 in excess fare from transporters, which was returned to passengers. Special monitoring squads were formed to oversee the situation during the holidays, with full support from the traffic police and assistant commissioners, he added.

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

15 minutes ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

45 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

45 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

1 hour ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

2 hours ago
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

3 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

6 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

7 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan