43 Vehicles Impounded For Defaulting On Token Tax

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:13 PM

43 vehicles impounded for defaulting on token tax

Excise and Taxation Department on Friday impounded 43 vehicles and took registration documents of 273 vehicles in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation Department on Friday impounded 43 vehicles and took registration documents of 273 vehicles in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the district.

Most of the vehicles' owners defaulted on payment of lifetime token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Director Excise Ch Sohail Arshad.

According to an ETO spokesman, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETO) Sohail Shahzad was supervising the operation while senior Inspector Malik Amjad Ali Awan along with Inspector Sohail Sabir and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in the district.

The teams tasked with the checking duty would continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators,he added.

