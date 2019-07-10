430 outlaws including 28 proclaimed offenders arrested with arms in Jaffarabad

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasirabad Range Shuhab Azeem Lehri said all available resources are being utilized for protection of public lives and their property and they could not be left on mercy of criminal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasirabad Range Shuhab Azeem Lehri said all available resources are being utilized for protection of public lives and their property and they could not be left on mercy of criminal, despite peace situation was improved in respective areas of Jaffarabad district due to taking strict actions against criminals in the areas.

He said 430 absconders including 28 proclaimed offenders were arrested in Jaffarabad district during four month of crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders owing to these actions peace situation was improved in the same areas.

DIG Nasirabad shared these views while addressing a press conference at an office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaffarabad Ayaz Ahmed Baloch on Tuesday after chairing a meeting with police concerned officials.

DIG Amir Jan Magsi, DSP Haji Ali Akbar Magsi, DPO Abdul Jabbar Magsi, DSP Usta Muhammad Muhammad Skindar Hayat Jamali, other officials and SHOs of respective areas were present on the occasion. DIG Nasirabad said 28 proclaimed offenders among 430 outlaws were apprehend and arms including 8 Kalashnikov, 3 shotguns, 20 TT pistols, 41 magazines and 1749 rounds have been recovered from their possession during conducting various raids at different areas of Jaffarabad district by police team. He said five abductees were also recovered in safe and sounds and stolen motorbikes were recovered in successful raids in the areas by police team, besides narcotics including 41 litters of liquids, 177 kg chars were seized and several dens of narcotics have been sealed and 60,000 rupees have been seized from dens during strict action of four months.

Over 28480 liters of Iranian petrol and diesels, 20000 bags of betalnut (Chalia) were seized after foiling bid of smuggling in the areas, he said, adding police have been playing its positive role to curb criminal activities including elimination of narcotics despite deficiency of police personnel. He said dacoits activities have been decreased in the areas due to efforts of police and Levies force team in the area, despite CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive areas to arrest criminals through monitoring of cameras. He appreciated efforts of police and Levies forces for improving peace in the areas and also directed the officials to remain alert in the areas in order to control any untoward situation. Meanwhile, at least 11 drug addicts were arrested and several drug dens were seized in carrying operation against narcotics sellers in Nasirabad areas. Strict action was taken against drug addicts and narcotic sellers by police team in supervision of DSP headquarter Malik Abdul Ghaffar Sailachi and SHO Haider Shah, on directive of DIG Nasirabad Shuhab Azeem Lehri. Apprehended drug addicts including Asif Ali, Nabi Bakhsh, Asif Sheikh, Ahmed Khan, Abdul Majeed, Sadaqat Shah, Wali Muhammad, Rizwan Shah, Sajid Ali, Khadim Hussain, and Muhammad Reheem. Two alleged accused were also held in case of murder who had killed a man the other day at Baba Goth area of Nasirabad district. Further investigation was underway.