4300 Liter Diesel Recovered, 88 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

4300 liter diesel recovered, 88 suspects arrested in Karachi

Karachi's South and West zones police have arrested two absconders among 88 suspects and recovered 4300 liters diesel from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Karachi's South and West zones police have arrested two absconders among 88 suspects and recovered 4300 liters diesel from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The South zone police have arrested 69 suspects and recovered one pistol, five live rounds, 1615 gram charas, Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) and 4300 liters Irani diesel, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the West zone police have arrested two absconders among 19 suspects and recovered seven pistols, 15 live rounds, 2.765 charas, Rs 560 cash, two allegedly stolen motorcycle, eight kilogram betel nuts and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco), said a spokes person to the DIG West.

