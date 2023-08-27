Open Menu

4300 Net Metering Connections Installed In MEPCO Multan Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan Circle has installed 4300 connections under the net metering system so far.

According to MEPCO official sources, the demand for net metering systems was increasing day by day after the high prices of electricity.

About 4300 consumers had connections under net metering across Multan Circle while 259 cases were under process.

The net metering system was installed on three-phase meters only. MEPCO has the authority to install connections from 5 kilowatts to 25 kilowatts while NOC was obtained from NEPRA for installing above 25 kilowatts connection.

The MEPCO team paid a visit to the consumer's site after the submission of the application and got checked the system and approved it if it met the criteria.

The connection was installed by purchasing a meter through registered vendors and its bill used to come after two to three months as per SOPs while its reading was taken four times, the sources added.

The consumer could get the payment from MEPCO through a process if his bill is in credit.

The consumers were taking interest in getting net metering connections after increasing prices of electricity while guidance was also provided by MEPCO teams, the sources concluded.

