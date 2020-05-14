UrduPoint.com
4300 Sacks Of Wheat Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

During various raids in all the tehsils of the district during the last 48 hours on the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioners seized 4300 sacks of wheat and delivered it to various procurement centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :During various raids in all the tehsils of the district during the last 48 hours on the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioners seized 4300 sacks of wheat and delivered it to various procurement centers.

According to the details, Mouza received one thousand sacks from a farmer Sanaullah resident of Nowshera Khokhar. Meanwhile, 140 bags of wheat were seized from Mouza Chant and delivered to the middle wheat procurement center.

A raid was carried out on a factory in Bhalwal and 250 sacks of wheat were seized.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners of all the Tehsils to hold meetings and conventions with the Nambardars and Patwaris to help in achieving the wheat procurement targets. He also directed to tighten the check posts.

He said that wheat procurement targets should be achieved in all cases. The government is committed to achieve 90% of the targets before Eid.

