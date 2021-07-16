UrduPoint.com
43,000 Saplings Planted In Faisalabad Division

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:23 AM

As many as 43,000 saplings have been planted in various parts of Faisalabad during current week under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 43,000 saplings have been planted in various parts of Faisalabad during current week under "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" programme.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan here on Thursday while addressing an awareness walk arranged in connection with tree plantation campaign.

He said that during this week, maximum trees would be planted in Faisalabad division and in this connection all the departments had been directed to plant maximum saplings at available spaces, he added.

The commissioner said that tree plantation was imperative and for this purpose, 2.687 million trees would be planted across the division by the end of this year.

He also asked the people to play their active role in planting maximum trees.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, MPA Firdous Rai,Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehuddin, Divisional Forest Officer (Extension) Muhammad Ali Butt, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, District Incharge Control Room Mohammad Sadiq, Mohammad Akhtar Butt and officers of various departments participated in the walk which started from Zila Council Chowk and culminated at Katchery Bazaar Chowk after passing through various roads.

