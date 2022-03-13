4,301 cases registered over kite-flying in 2 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 4,301 cases were registered over kite-flying and 11,912 people were arrested in Punjab the first two months of the ongoing year, according to a Punjab Police spokesperson on Sunday.

He said that a total of 839 cases were registered over firing in jubilation, while 931 persons were arrested. Similarly, a total of 7,498 cases were registered for displaying weapons and firing into the air, 249 Kalashnikovs, 925 rifles, 6,192 pistols and 116,072 bullets/ ammunition were recovered. A total of 1,086 cases were registered against violators of the Gambling Act and 4,908 persons were arrested.

Giving details of police operations in the provincial capital Lahore, the spokesman said that 715 cases of kite flying were registered in Lahore, and 724 people were arrested. 305 cases were registered against the aerial shooters and 323 persons were arrested. 754 cases were registered against those displaying weapons while three Kalashnikovs, 44 rifles, 635 pistols and 3,704 bullets were recovered. In Lahore, 177 cases were registered against the violators of the Gambling Act and 838 persons were arrested.

In Sheikhupura region, 312 cases of kite flying were registered and 7,868 persons were arrested. 97 cases were registered over jubilant firing while 124 people were arrested. The spokesperson said that a total of 988 cases were registered against the exhibitors of weapons while 67 Kalashnikovs, 161 rifles, 765 pistols and 6,237 bullets/ ammunition were recovered. 45 cases were registered against the violators of the Gambling Act while 225 persons were arrested.

In Gujranwala region, 659 cases of kite flying were registered and 708 persons were arrested. 164 cases were registered against the jubilant shooters while 154 people were arrested. A total of 1231 cases were registered over display of weapons whereas 50 Kalashnikov, 151 rifles, 1,018 pistols and 6,924 bullets were seized. He mentioned that 58 gambling cases were registered and 359 gamblers were rounded up.

In Rawalpindi region, 972 cases were registered and 1,002 were arrested over kite flying act violation. Taking action over jubilant firing, 93 cases were registered and 75 persons were arrested. Regarding display of weapons, he said, 877 cases were registered whereas 36 Kalashnikovs, 110 rifles, 728 pistols and 5141 bullets were seized.

Under the Gambling Act, 101 cases were registered and 513 persons were arrested.

In Sargodha region, 45 cases were registered and 48 persons were arrested over violation of kite-flying ban. In action over jubilant firing, 52 cases were registered and 74 persons were arrested. Over display of weapons, 680 cases were registered whereas 32 Kalashnikov, 152 rifles, 556 pistols and 65352 bullets/ammunition were seized. Over violation of the Gambling Act, 60 cases were registered and 344 persons were arrested.

In Faisalabad region, 1,184 cases were registered over kite flying and 1,131 persons were arrested. Over jubilant firing, 41 cases were registered and 34 persons were arrested. Over display of weapons, 966 cases were registered whereas 26 Kalashnikov, 169 rifles, 787 pistols and 6166 bullets were recovered. Taking action against gamblers, 181 cases were registered and 584 persons were arrested.

In Multan region, 187 cases were registered over kite flying and 187 persons were arrested. 29 cases were registered over jubilant firing and 47 persons were arrested. Over displaying of weapons, 626 cases were registered whereas 10 Kalashnikov, 50 rifles, 543 pistols and 1,781 bullets were seized. Over violation of the Gambling Act, 185 cases were registered and 890 persons were arrested.

In Sahiwal region, 206 cases were registered over jubilant firing and 222 persons were arrested. Over display of weapons, 459 cases were registered and three Kalashnikovs, 25 rifles, 397 pistols and 1,500 bullets were recovered. In action against gambling, 90 cases were registered and 391 persons were arrested.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, five cases over kite flying were registered and five persons were arrested. Over jubilant firing, 32 cases were registered and 59 persons were arrested. Over display of weapons, 474 cases were registered and 20 Kalashnikov, 30 rifles, 363 pistols and 1,166 bullets were recovered. Over violation of the Gambling Act, 38 cases were registered and 151 persons were arrested.

In Bahawalpur region, 16 cases were registered over kite-flying and 17 persons were arrested. 443 cases were registered over display of weapons and two Kalashnikovs, 33 rifles, 400 pistols and 18,101 bullets were seized. Against gamblers, 109 cases were registered whereas 457 persons were rounded up.