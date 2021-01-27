43,068 complaints of Citizen Portal resolved: DC

As many as 43,068 public complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal against various departments in the district have been resolved while steps are being taken to redress the remaining complaints at the earliest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 43,068 public complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal against various departments in the district have been resolved while steps are being taken to redress the remaining complaints at the earliest.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting to review progress of disposal of complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal. He said that total 45,080 complaints were received on Pakistan Citizen Portal out of which 43068 complains have been resolved and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving their issues. He also directed all departments to expedite the efforts for redressal of complaints on priority basis.