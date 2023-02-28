4307 kites recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday registered 12 cases against kite sellers and recovered large quantity of kites and string rolls from their possession.

According to police,the team during a crackdown in different areas seized 4307 different sized kites and 276 string rolls from the possession of kite sellers and flyers.

Police sent the accused behind the bars while further investigation was underway.