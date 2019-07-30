431 VIPs challaned for traffic violations in capital

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued tickets to 431 very important persons (VIPs), including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, for traffic violations during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police (ITP) issued tickets to 431 very important persons (VIPs), including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, for traffic violations during the ongoing year.

Following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to eliminate the VIP culture from the city, an indiscriminate action was being taken against the violators of traffic laws, official sources in ITP told APP on Tuesday.

Some 18 members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, six senators, 12 diplomats, 49 media persons, six judicial officers, nine army officials, 104 government officers and 197 police officers were challaned for different traffic violations.

Similarly, over 8,476 persons were issued tickets for wrong parking and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic during the same period.

While contacted, the SSP (Traffic) said, " No one is above the law. It is the responsibility of all, including VIPs and common people, save others' lives by strictly following traffic rules." He said it was the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and urged the motorists to park their vehicles at designated places.

The SSP said he was planning to start an awareness campaign in the markets and shopping malls to educate the citizens regarding wrong parking.

He said it was the ITP's top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made in that regard.