UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

431 VIPs Challaned For Traffic Violations In Capital

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

431 VIPs challaned for traffic violations in capital

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued tickets to 431 very important persons (VIPs), including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, for traffic violations during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued tickets to 431 very important persons (VIPs), including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, for traffic violations during the ongoing year.

Following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to eliminate the VIP culture from the city, an indiscriminate action was being taken against the violators of traffic laws, official sources in ITP told APP on Tuesday.

Some 18 members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, six senators, 12 diplomats, 49 media persons, six judicial officers, nine army officials, 104 government officers and 197 police officers were challaned for different traffic violations.

Similarly, over 8,476 persons were issued tickets for wrong parking and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic during the same period.

While contacted, the SSP (Traffic) said, " No one is above the law. It is the responsibility of all, including VIPs and common people, save others' lives by strictly following traffic rules." He said it was the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and urged the motorists to park their vehicles at designated places.

The SSP said he was planning to start an awareness campaign in the markets and shopping malls to educate the citizens regarding wrong parking.

He said it was the ITP's top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made in that regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Army Police Vehicles Road Traffic Same Market Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

School pupils complete UAE National Service and Re ..

11 minutes ago

Rising U19 star Naseem Shah: When talent meets res ..

18 minutes ago

Bannu Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 201 ..

23 minutes ago

IRSA releases 440,500 cusecs water

1 minute ago

ERC’s local programmes assist over 560,000 in H1 ..

26 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Facilitation Centre re ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.