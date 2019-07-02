4,316 persons selected for Hajj through balloting

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday selected 4,316 persons through 3rd balloting to perform Hajj under Government Hajj Scheme, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed pressed the button

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday selected 4,316 persons through 3rd balloting to perform Hajj under Government Hajj Scheme, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed pressed the button.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the balloting was conducted following the decision of the Federal cabinet deciding to distribute additional quota among government scheme pilgrims.

This year as many 123,316 pilgrims would perform Hajj.

The successful pilgrims were asked to deposit their dues in scheduled banks by July 10.

He said the successful applicants were being informed through SMS right now. The successful applicants must deposit their dues, passports and other documents in their respective banks by July 10.

He asked the unsuccessful applicants to take back their money from their respective banks. In case of any problem they can approach the ministry on 051-9208465.