432 Police Officials Deployed To Enhance Churches Security

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police have deployed 432 officers and jawans to safeguard the churches.

According to a police spokesperson, senior police officers have briefed the officials assigned to duty.

On the special directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, these arrangements have been put in place to protect the churches.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized the necessity for officers to remain vigilant, closely monitor their surroundings and any suspicious individuals, uphold the rights of minorities, and maintain peace and order.

The objective is to utilize all available resources to ensure that those attending the churches for worship are treated with respect and that their security is guaranteed.

