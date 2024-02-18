432 Police Officials Deployed To Enhance Churches Security
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi police have deployed 432 officers and jawans to safeguard the churches.
According to a police spokesperson, senior police officers have briefed the officials assigned to duty.
On the special directives of City Police Officer Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, these arrangements have been put in place to protect the churches.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized the necessity for officers to remain vigilant, closely monitor their surroundings and any suspicious individuals, uphold the rights of minorities, and maintain peace and order.
The objective is to utilize all available resources to ensure that those attending the churches for worship are treated with respect and that their security is guaranteed.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamal Shah's painting exhibition unveiled at PNCA16 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed during police encounter16 minutes ago
-
950 kites confiscated during crackdown36 minutes ago
-
Friends of Margalla Hills, civil society protests; demand CDA to de-seal visitors' info centers36 minutes ago
-
EC announced names of 91 successful candidates in KP36 minutes ago
-
Power transmission affected due to rain in KP46 minutes ago
-
PPP leader regrets ongoing protest after elections55 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours56 minutes ago
-
Free medical, eye camp organised at Lahore Press Club56 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from 517 defaulters in 24 hours56 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo to be held on Feb 19, 201 hour ago
-
LESCO recovery team attacked in Gawalmandi1 hour ago