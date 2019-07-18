UrduPoint.com
432,225 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The number of pilgrims coming to perform Hajj rituals from abroad through air, land and sea ports, has reached 432,225 up till date, according to statistics issued by Saudi General Directorate of Passports.

The General Directorate of Passports said the number of pilgrims arriving by air reached (426,292) pilgrims, by land (3251) pilgrims, and by sea (2682) pilgrims, reported state news agency SPA.

Meanwhile, the first batch of pilgrims coming by sea arrived in Jeddah Islamic Port from the port of Sawakin in Sudan, comprising 1633 pilgrims during this year's Hajj season 1440 AH, in the presence of President of Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) Eng.

Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb and a number of the Port's officials.

President of MAWANI said that the operational plan prepared for this year's Hajj aims to receive 22,000 pilgrims through Jeddah Islamic Port, with a remarkable increase from the number of pilgrims of the previous year by 37%, through 22 trips on board 4 ferries, with a marked increase from the number of trips of the previous year by 29%.

Last year, more than 2.3 million pilgrims, overall, performed haj and this year's season, which runs August 9-14, is expected to attract about 3 million faithful from around the world.

