433 Pink Toilets Being Introduced In Govt Offices Across South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

433 pink toilets being introduced in govt offices across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In a significant step towards promoting gender equality, the 'Pink Toilets' project to facilitate women has been initiated in government offices across South Punjab.

Under the guidance of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, the initiative commenced at the South Punjab Secretariat.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Services South Punjab, marked the project's beginning by laying the foundation stone, here on Tuesday.

Notable attendees at the event included Additional Secretary Coordination Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Section Officers Ahmed Rana, Wajiha Rasool, and SDO Buildings Muhammad Kashif.

Secretary Services South Punjab Amjid Shoaib Tareen observed that a total of 433 toilets designed exclusively for working and visiting women were being constructed in government offices throughout the region. A meticulous survey of the entire region was conducted to identify optimal locations for these facilities, he added.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen further informed that letters had been dispatched to administrations of all three divisions, instructing them to complete the 'Pink Toilets' project by November 9.

Additional Secretary Coordination of the ACS office has been designated as the focal person for overseeing the project, he stated.

Notably, South Punjab already have 450 separate women's toilets within its government offices. This effort aligns with the broader action plan for gender equality and reflects the South Punjab Secretariat's commitment to well being of women”, Tareen maintained.

Amjad claimed, “The monumental project signifies a step forward in creating an environment that is more inclusive and accommodating for women in the workforce, fostering gender equality and social progress throughout South Punjab's government offices".

