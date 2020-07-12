UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

433 Teachers Transferred Under E-Transfer Policy

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

433 teachers transferred under E-Transfer Policy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District Education Authoriy Bahawalpur has transferred 433 teachers under E-Transfer Policy introduced by the Punjab government to facilities academicians.

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government introduced E-Transfer Policy in Education Department to facilitate teacher community. "Under E-Transfer Policy, 20,000 teachers got their transfers in Punjab province during last one year," it said.

It further said that a mobile phone application had been introduced and teachers could submit their request for transfer through this mobile phone app.

Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Bahawalpur, Zahoor Ahmed Chohan said that instead visiting education department's management offices, teachers could submit their application for transfer to mobile phone app besides getting details of their transfer order on their mobile phone set.

He said that E-Transfer Policy had been proved a great relief for teachers.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Mobile Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

12 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.