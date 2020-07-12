433 teachers transferred under E-Transfer Policy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :District Education Authoriy Bahawalpur has transferred 433 teachers under E-Transfer Policy introduced by the Punjab government to facilities academicians.

According to a press release issued here, the Punjab government introduced E-Transfer Policy in Education Department to facilitate teacher community. "Under E-Transfer Policy, 20,000 teachers got their transfers in Punjab province during last one year," it said.

It further said that a mobile phone application had been introduced and teachers could submit their request for transfer through this mobile phone app.

Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Bahawalpur, Zahoor Ahmed Chohan said that instead visiting education department's management offices, teachers could submit their application for transfer to mobile phone app besides getting details of their transfer order on their mobile phone set.

He said that E-Transfer Policy had been proved a great relief for teachers.