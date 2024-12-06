Open Menu

433,000 Traffic Rules Violators Penalized In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued its 2024 annual performance report, showcasing extensive efforts to maintain road safety and enforce traffic regulations with a series of actions taken throughout the year, targeting violations and raising public awareness to ensure safer roads.

According to the report, over 433,000 citizens faced penalties for various violations, amounting to fines over Rs 284.8 million. The police conducted targeted operations to address critical issues affecting traffic flow and public safety. The CTP has penalized thousands of vehicles for overloading, a practice that endangers lives and damages road infrastructure.

Keeping in the view the sensitivity, one-way traffic violations remained a significant concern, with over 12,000 offenders fined in the ongoing year while over 17,000 vehicles were sanctioned for using black paper on windows, a violation of visibility and safety regulations.

The report added that more than 87,000 individuals were fined for driving without valid licenses, reflecting the department's commitment to ensuring that all drivers meet legal requirements.

Environmental concerns were also prioritized, with over 15,000 vehicles contributing to smog penalized during the year, while, 53,000 unregistered vehicles were identified and over 6,000 vehicles were impounded at police stations and sector offices.

Motorcyclists were not exempt, as more than 55,000 were fined for riding without helmets, a critical safety measure to prevent head injuries.

Beyond enforcement, the City Traffic Police focused on educating citizens about traffic safety and the importance of adhering to the rules. The department organized over 250 awareness sessions across schools, colleges, bus terminals and government and semi-government institutions. These sessions aimed to instill a culture of responsibility and compliance among citizens, particularly young drivers and pedestrians.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavahran Khan said in a statement that the traffic laws were designed to protect lives and prevent accidents. He urged citizens to prioritize safety by following these regulations, as doing so not only safeguards their own lives but also ensures the safety of others on the road. He said that the department would continue enforcement and education to demonstrate the department's commitment to creating a safer, more efficient traffic environment in Multan, with hopes of reducing violations and accidents in the coming years.

