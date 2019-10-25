UrduPoint.com
433,149 Loan Applications Received By YES Across Country: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme has been given overwhelming response by the youth across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday said Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme has been given overwhelming response by the youth across the country.

"Around 433,149 loan applications have been received online within a week under the scheme," said Usman Dar.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umer chaired a thanksgiving meeting with the heads of participating bodies and his team members, in order to appreciate their efforts for the successful launch of Kamyab Jawan Programme and YES 17 October by the Prime Minister, a press release said.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Dar highlighted some key figures to gauge the encouraging response of youth for the Youth entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), one of the flagship initiatives of kamyab jawan Programme.

He said, "Historic reception to the scheme has been given by the youth across Pakistan. 86 percent of the applicants are male, whereas 14 percent females have applied for the scheme. 77percent of the applicants are from Punjab, 11 percent from KPK, 7percent from Sindh, 2percent from ICT, and 1percent each from Balochistan, AJK, and GB.

44 percent of the loan applicants belong to the age cohort of 22-30." It is worth-mentioning here that 32 percent of the loan applications have been received by the applicants who are already running their own businesses, whereas 68percent of them come from people who intend to establish new businesses. It would not only empower them financially but would also create a lot of job opportunities for youth in the country.

Usman Dar further elaborated that merit and transparency is the hallmark of this scheme, as applicants could track their loan applications online by entering their CNIC numbers, CNIC issuance date and their mobile numbers on Kamyab Jawan Programme web portal (www.kamyabjawan.gov.pk).

In his closing remarks, Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the commitment and efforts of his entire team and organizations involved in the seamless operations and maintenance of Kamyab Jawan Portal, and finally the disbursement of loans to the potential entrepreneurs under the scheme. It would not only cater to the menace of youth unemployment but would also strengthen SME sector in the country, which is a key driver of socio-economic development.

