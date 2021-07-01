UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

434 Criminals Arrested Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

434 criminals arrested last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police registered 434 cases and arrested criminals besides recovering weapons during the last month.

PHP Spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti Thursday said the PHP police recovered three pistols and 49 cartridges/rounds while teams arrested a proclaimed offender and seized 100 liter liquor and 222g hashish from drug peddlers.

The teams impounded 36 suspect /stolen motorcycles while 236 cases were registered over rash driving and three missing persons were reunited with their families.

The PHP police provided first aid to 1,213 minor victims of accidents on the highways andremoved encroachments from 44 sites.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Police Punjab Philippine Peso Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

5 minutes ago

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

50 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

1 hour ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.