434 criminals arrested last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police registered 434 cases and arrested criminals besides recovering weapons during the last month.

PHP Spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti Thursday said the PHP police recovered three pistols and 49 cartridges/rounds while teams arrested a proclaimed offender and seized 100 liter liquor and 222g hashish from drug peddlers.

The teams impounded 36 suspect /stolen motorcycles while 236 cases were registered over rash driving and three missing persons were reunited with their families.

The PHP police provided first aid to 1,213 minor victims of accidents on the highways andremoved encroachments from 44 sites.