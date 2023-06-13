4.345 mln acre area brought under cotton in South Punjab as 96% sowing completed across province

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 4.345 million acre area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation in south Punjab bringing another million acres of the area under silver fiber compared to last year by virtue of ongoing efforts spearheaded by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, with overall 96 percent cotton sowing target of 5 million acres achieved across Punjab province.

This was stated by administrative secretaries, and other senior officials in a cotton crop management review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retired) Saqib Zafar here Tuesday.

One million acres more area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation in south Punjab this season compared to the previous cotton season, Saqib Zafar said and asked all the administrative secretaries who have been assigned the monitoring of cotton-producing districts to put all their energies into ensuring better cotton crop management at farm level to get enhanced cotton production.

Secretary of agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel gave a detailed briefing on the status of cotton crop sowing and crop management.

ACS Saqib Zafar said that cotton was a cash crop that guarantees economic strength and keeps the industrial wheel in motion.

He said that the national economy would be supplemented by well over US3 billion via exports provided the targets set for cotton production are achieved this season.

He said that the administrative secretaries assigned cotton growing districts for monitoring would be bound to send weekly reports.

Saqib Ali Ateel informed that services of agriculture graduates were being hired as interns to improve the outreach of experts to every cotton field.

He added that 49 Kissan Sahulat Centres have been set up in south Punjab. He also briefed the participants on cotton diseases and strategies to counter them.

Commissioners of Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan joined the meeting via the video link.