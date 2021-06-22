4,350 inmates, 1,222 staff of prison dept vaccinated in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :4,350 inmates and 1,222 staff of prison department were vaccinated since the beginning of vaccination of prisoners in the province.

It was revealed in the meeting on Prison reforms held under the joint chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Advisor Anwar Haider, Senior Advisor Ejaz Qureshi, Member Incharge Sindh AD Khawaja, IG Prisons and other officials of Sindh Home Department.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that reforms were being brought in all the jails of Sindh province. The Department of Education, Health, Social Welfare and Civil Society are working for the reforms. "Oversight committees have also been formed under the prison reforms" said Chief Secretary Sindh.

He further stated that these oversight committees include the judiciary, civil society, education and health experts and philanthropists. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah further added that the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) would be launched in July in 23 jails of the province.

"The Prison Management Information System will improve the monitoring and administration of prison department", he added.

The Chief Secretary Sindh told that a high security Prison would be established in Thatta and the Land Utilization Department had been tasked to identify land four new jails.

IG prison informed the meeting that Rs 1 billion had been earmarked for the rehabilitation and repair of existing jails during current financial year.

It was informed in the meeting that Mirpurkhas Jail has also been given the status of Central Jail. Prisoners are offered a variety of training courses, including fine arts, English, computer, beautician, carpentry, handicraft, and more. There are currently 18,440 inmates in the jails, including 193 women and 175 juveniles.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciated the prison reforms of the Sindh government and said that the Sindh government has done a great job in prison reforms and he would present these reforms in the Supreme Court as part of the report.