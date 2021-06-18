UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

435,707 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

435,707 persons vaccinated against corona

As many as 435,707 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 435,707 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 330,188 citizens had been given the first dose, while 67,427 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 24,405 health workers were also given the first dose while 13,687 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that vaccination centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital GM Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open all 24 hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala All Government General Motors P

Recent Stories

SAU VC inaugurates newly constructed crop protect ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, US Provide Strong Support to Libyan Gov't ..

2 minutes ago

Govt offers billions of rupee tax relief to variou ..

2 minutes ago

Dlamini to become first black South African rider ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for IS Supporters in ..

4 minutes ago

CM takes notice of girl's murder

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.