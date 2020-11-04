436 search operations conducted in city during last month

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The police conducted 436 search operations during the last month in the city.

As many as 35,553 people, 9,093 houses, 3,130 tenants, 79 hotels, 23 guest houses, 15 hostels, 16 factories, 54 churches and 334 shops were checked.

The police took action against 146 accused besides registering four FIRs for narcotics, one for illegal weapon, 25 under tenant acts while 114 accused were arrested in other crimes as two proclaimed offenders were also arrested.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said the search operations played a key role to maintain law and order in the city.

He said the police conducted search and sweep operations on regular basis in differentareas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.