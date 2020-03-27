UrduPoint.com
4.360 Kg Hashish, 70 Liter Liquor Seized, 6 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:13 PM

4.360 Kg Hashish, 70 liter liquor seized, 6 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested six accused besides recovering 4.

360 kilograms Hashish, 70 liter liquor, two2 Gun of 12 bore and four 30 bore Pistol from them.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Muhammad, Halooq Maseeh, Ammanullah, Ansar, Riaz and Khurram Shahzad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

